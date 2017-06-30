Zambia says not to quit ICC
Zambia will not leave the International Criminal Court , a senior Zambian official said on Friday, citing the will of the majority of citizens. Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said the country will not pull out of the ICC after public hearings were conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC