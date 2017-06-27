World Food Prize goes to African Deve...

World Food Prize goes to African Development Bank president

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Akinwumi Adesina, president of African Development Bank, says the future of global food security relies on making farming in Africa a profitable business and developing local food processing that adds value to agricultural products to help move farmers out of poverty. "I believe that what Africa does with agriculture and how it does it is not only important for Africa but it's important for how we're going to feed the world by 2050 because 65 of all the uncultivated arable land left in the world is in Africa," he said.

Chicago, IL

