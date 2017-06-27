UPDATE 1-Ghana cocoa output boosted by smuggling from Ivory Coast -exporters

Up to 80,000 tonnes of cocoa beans have been smuggled into Ghana from neighbouring Ivory Coast since the start of April, as Ivorian growers take advantage of higher prices in the neighbouring country, exporters said on Monday. Further trafficking is expected to inflate Ghanaian output from its 11-week light cocoa crop, which opened on June 9. The surge in smuggling has been driven by top producer Ivory Coast's decision to slash its guaranteed farmer price by 36 percent to 700 CFA francs per kilogram at the start of its April-to-September mid-crop due to a wave of export contract defaults and falling world prices.

