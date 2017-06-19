This Woman Makes Amazing Sculptures With Her Hair As A Mode Of Self-Expression
Laetitia KY, a 21-year-old from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, has recently made waves on Instagram with her hair-raising hairstyles. The avid art lover can create things like hands, bunny ears and dancing women atop of her head with her lovely locks.
