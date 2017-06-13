Mariana Resources Ltd : TR-1-Notice of Increase in Holding by Significant-Substantial Shareholder
Mariana Resources Ltd , the AIM and TSXV listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, Cote d'Ivoire and South America, announces that it has been notified by MMCAP International Inc. SPC that it has increased its holding and reached a direct holding of 10.89% in the Company. This threshold has been achieved over a period from the 6 June to the 8 June within a closing trading range of 98p to 100p.
