Mariana Resources Ltd : TR-1-Notice of Increase in Holding by Significant Shareholder

Mariana Resources Ltd , the AIM and TSXV listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, Cote d'Ivoire and South America, announces the following increase in significant shareholdings: MMCAP International Inc. SPC has increased its holding and reached a direct holding of 9.9% in the Company. This threshold has been achieved over a period from the 25 May to the 6 June within a closing trading range of 92.75p to 98.5p.

