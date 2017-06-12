Mariana Resources Ltd : Results of Court Meeting, Extraordinary...

The Board of Directors of Mariana is pleased to announce that, at the Guernsey Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today in connection with the recommended combination of Mariana with Sandstorm , Law, 2008) , Mariana Shareholders voted to: · Approve the Scheme by the requisite majorities at the Guernsey Court Meeting; · Pass the Special Resolution in connection with the approval of the Scheme and the amendment of the Mariana Articles at the Extraordinary General Meeting; and · Pass the Ordinary Resolution in connection with the implementation of the Retention Arrangements at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.