Ivory Coast's NSIA Banque to launch IPO on July 3

Ivory Coast's NSIA Banque IPO-NSIA.CI will launch an initial public offering of stock on Monday ahead of a planned listing on West Africa's regional BRVM bourse in the first week of September, company officials said on Tuesday. The bank, formerly called BIAO-CI, is part of the NSIA financial group, which owns another bank in Guinea and is a leading insurance provider in 12 countries across West and Central Africa.

