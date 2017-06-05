Hull closing in on former Russia boss Leonid Slutsky - reports

Hull closing in on former Russia boss...

Tuesday Jun 6

Hull appear to be closing in on the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as their new manager as speculation intensifies over Marco Silva's replacement It is widely reported that the 46-year-old Russian, who has been living in London since January, has held talks with the Tigers. Slutsky, who managed his country at Euro 2016, quit CSKA Moscow - where he won three titles - in December to focus on getting a job in England.

