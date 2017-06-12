Heavy rains in Ivory Coast raise fears for cocoa mid-crop
Heavy rains and overcast weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions fueled fears that flooding and disease could cut into production in the last stage of the mid-crop, farmers said on Tuesday. Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season and regular downpours are expected until next month, damaging the April-to-September mid-crop.
