Cote d'Ivoire: Why Ex-Combatants Pose a Threat to Stability
Dissatisfied ex-combatants who aren't serving in Cte d'Ivoire's formal military structures pose the biggest long-term threat to the stability of the country. This is particularly true in regions where groups of these men were present during the civil wars.
