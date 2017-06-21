.com | Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

.com | Heavy rains have killed 15 in ...

Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

The heavy rains drenching Ivory Coast since May have killed at least 15 people in the economic capital Abidjan and injured over two dozen, the government said on Wednesday. West Africa's rainy season, which lasts three to four months, regularly causes fatalities and damage across Abidjan's hillside shack communities, with 16 people killed last year and 39 in 2014.

Chicago, IL

