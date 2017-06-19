Asiyeh Andrabi invited to OIC conference, appeals to it to help resolve Kashmir issue

Srinagar : Expressing gratitude to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for inviting the party chairperson, Syedah Asiyeh Andrabi, to attend the 44th session of Council of Foreign Ministers at Abidjan, Republic of Cote d'Ivoire on July 10, Dukhtaran-e-Millat here said that it would have been better for the forum to pressurize India for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

