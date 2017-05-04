#WEFAfrica17: Urgent reforms needed f...

#WEFAfrica17: Urgent reforms needed for job-creation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Iol.co.za

The ability of sub-Saharan Africa's economies to generate enough jobs for its young and growing population rested on the successful implementation of urgent structural reforms to boost productivity. According to the WEF, which is hosting the WEF Africa summit in Durban, competitiveness was defined as the set of institutions, policies and factors determining the level of productivity - and hence future prosperity - of a country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC