Visa establishes regional headquarters in African
Visa, a global payments technology company, Thursday announced that it has opened its regional headquarters for the Western and Central Africa region in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire. Visa staff will work with local governments, financial institutions and merchants to bring the benefits of electronic payments, and introduce new payments technologies such as mVisa to more people in Cote D'Ivoire and the wider Western and Central Africa cluster.
