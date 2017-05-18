UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast's second port San Pedro re-opens after mutiny

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast's second port Sa...

Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Cocoa exporters resumed bean purchases in Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro after it re-opened on Wednesday following a two-day closure caused by a mutiny in parts of the army, an exporter and a regulator official said. The rebellion erupted on Friday and quickly spread to towns and cities across the country, closing businesses, shutting major roads, and briefly sending cocoa futures to multi-week highs in London and New York on Monday.

Chicago, IL

