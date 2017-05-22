The sphinx of violence

The sphinx of violence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Vanguard

THE seasonal hurricane, 'Military Mutiny' is tearing through Cote d'Ivoire, while the more devastating Hurricane Trump has again touched down in the American White House tearing through the American society and world politics. The epicentre of the latter hurricane is that President Donald Trump, the American Commander-in-Chief and Twitter-in-Chief, revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and that country's ambassador to the United States, US, Sergey Kislyak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC