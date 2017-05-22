The sphinx of violence
THE seasonal hurricane, 'Military Mutiny' is tearing through Cote d'Ivoire, while the more devastating Hurricane Trump has again touched down in the American White House tearing through the American society and world politics. The epicentre of the latter hurricane is that President Donald Trump, the American Commander-in-Chief and Twitter-in-Chief, revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and that country's ambassador to the United States, US, Sergey Kislyak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC