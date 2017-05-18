Swift announces Innotribe's African f...

Swift announces Innotribe's African fintech winners

17 hrs ago

Swift, the 40-plus global financial services giant, on Thursday announced the names of the three "most promising" young fintech companies in the Innotribe 2017 Startup Challenge. Irofit Technologies, Sokowatch and Vugapay will each receive a a 10,000 cash prize after winning the challenge for Africa held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

