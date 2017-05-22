Rising seas could double the number o...

Rising seas could double the number of severe coastal floods

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: New Scientist

Just 35 years from now, severe coastal flooding could hit twice as often as it does now - if the seas rise by between just 5 and 10 centimetres. Such a hike would make 50-year weather events happen twice as often, according to work by Sean Vitousek , a coastal scientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and his colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC