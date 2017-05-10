Nigeria should simplify taxes, cut fees to boost tech sector - Google

May 9 Nigeria's government should simplify taxes and reduce fees involved in laying fibre optic cables to encourage development of infrastructure for the technology industry, Google's manager in the West African country said on Tuesday. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor told Reuters boosting the technology industry would help diversify Nigeria's oil-dependent economy, the largest in Africa and which is now in its second year of a recession caused mainly by low crude prices.

