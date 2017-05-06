Nana Akufo-Addo honoured in Cote d'Iv...

Nana Akufo-Addo honoured in Cote d'Ivoire

The President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, on Friday, May 5, 2017, decorated Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his country's highest national award, La Grande Croix dans l'ordre National Ivorien .

