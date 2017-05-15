Mutinous soldiers seal off access to ...

Mutinous soldiers seal off access to Ivory Coast's second city

Disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, on Saturday as protests over a pay dispute stretched into a second day despite the government's warnings of harsh punishments, soldiers and residents said. Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 12, 2017.

Chicago, IL

