Mariana Resources Ltd : Notice of Significant Shareholder

Mariana Resources Ltd , the AIM and TSXV listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, Cote d'Ivoire and South America, announces that the MMCAP International Inc. SPC has reached a direct holding of 7.16% in the Company. This threshold has been achieved over a period from the 5 May to the 12 May within a closing trading range of 87.50p to 95p .

