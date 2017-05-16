Ivory Coast says deal reached with mutinous soldiers

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire - Ivory Coast's government has reached an agreement with mutinous soldiers who had taken to the streets in the West African nation's largest cities to demand more pay, the defence ministry said. Residents of Bouake, the epicenter of the mutiny and Ivory Coast's second-largest city, said Tuesday that soldiers had left the streets and cleared blockades to allow the movement of vehicles.

