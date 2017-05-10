Ivory Coast Mutineers Seal Off City, Say 'We Have Nothing to Lose'
Disgruntled soldiers sealed off access to Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, Saturday, soldiers and residents said, as protests over a pay dispute stretched into a second day despite government warnings of harsh punishments. The revolt began in Bouake early Friday before spreading quickly, following a pattern similar to a mutiny in January by the same group that paralyzed parts of the West African state and marred its image as a post-war success story.
