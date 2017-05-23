Ivory Coast cocoa bean acidity still too high - farmers, exporters
May 24 Insufficient rain has dented the size and quality of cocoa beans delivered to Ivory Coast's main ports of Abidjan and San Pedro, despite recent improvements, growers and exporters told Reuters. Acid levels have fallen in recent weeks but remain above European Union standards in the world's top grower because of a lack of rain while bean sizes remain small.
