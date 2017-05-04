Ivory Coast breaks up huge fake drugs...

Ivory Coast breaks up huge fake drugs market

Ivory Coast authorities deployed dozens of police Wednesday to break up a fake drugs market in Abidjan estimated to supply nearly a third of all treatments sold in the country. In an early morning raid, 150 officers descended on the Roxy neighbourhood in the country's economic capital, seizing boxes of fake medicine.

Chicago, IL

