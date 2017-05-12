Ivory Coast army mutineers drop finan...

Ivory Coast army mutineers drop financial demands

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Thousands of soldiers who mutinied earlier this year in Ivory Coast, paralysing the country and dealing a blow to its post-war success story, have agreed to drop their demands for further bonus payments, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday. The pledge, if honoured, would greatly ease pressure on government finances already squeezed by a steep decline in world cocoa prices and earlier payments to the mutineers.

