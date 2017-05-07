I won't tolerate SADA-like scandals -...

I won't tolerate SADA-like scandals - Akufo-Addo

Sunday May 7

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the commitment of his government to establishing the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme - the vehicle which will ensure that each of the 275 constituencies receives the equivalent of $1 million per year for infrastructural development. According to Akufo-Addo, this Fund will be administered by three development authorities, namely, the Coastal Belt Development Authority, the Middle Belt Development Authority and the Northern Development Authority.

