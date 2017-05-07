I won't tolerate SADA-like scandals - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the commitment of his government to establishing the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme - the vehicle which will ensure that each of the 275 constituencies receives the equivalent of $1 million per year for infrastructural development. According to Akufo-Addo, this Fund will be administered by three development authorities, namely, the Coastal Belt Development Authority, the Middle Belt Development Authority and the Northern Development Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.