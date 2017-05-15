Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast's...

Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast's two main cities after army mutiny

22 hrs ago

A nationwide army mutiny in the Ivory Coast stretched into its fourth day with escalating violence in Abidjan and Bouake. Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a four-day nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments, witnesses said.

Chicago, IL

