Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast's two main cities after army mutiny
A nationwide army mutiny in the Ivory Coast stretched into its fourth day with escalating violence in Abidjan and Bouake. Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a four-day nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments, witnesses said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC