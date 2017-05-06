Ghana, Cote d'ivoire to sign 'Agreeme...

Ghana, Cote d'ivoire to sign 'Agreement for Strategic Partnership'

Saturday May 6 Read more: Ghanamma.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that close co-operation between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire will be facilitated by a new initiative dubbed "An Agreement For a Strategic Partnership", that will be signed by the two countries. This agreement, according to President Akufo-Addo, will bind Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire "in even closer intimacy and go beyond the bounds of the concept of the Permanent Joint Commission, which is the conventional tool for co-operation."

Chicago, IL

