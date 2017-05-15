Dutch marine services firm Boskalis to trim workforce by around 3 pct
May 15 Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it would cut 230 jobs, or around 3 percent of its workforce, in response to low oil prices that have reduced demand from many of its customers in the offshore oil industry. The company said on Monday that it hoped to achieve cost savings of 30-35 million euros by reorganizing its head office in Papendrecht.
