Demobilised ex-rebels block entrance ...

Demobilised ex-rebels block entrance to Ivory Coast's second city

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Vanguard

Demobilised rebel fighters seized control of main roads leading into Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake, on Monday, demanding the payment of bonuses and their integration into the army and state institutions, a spokesman for the group said. The renewed unrest comes months after the city was the center of a wave of army mutinies that paralyzed the world's top cocoa grower and dealt a blow to its image as one of Africa's most promising economies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC