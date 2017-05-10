Demobilised ex-rebels block entrance to Ivory Coast's second city

Demobilised rebel fighters seized control of main roads leading into Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake, on Monday, demanding the payment of bonuses and their integration into the army and state institutions, a spokesman for the group said. The renewed unrest comes months after the city was the center of a wave of army mutinies that paralyzed the world's top cocoa grower and dealt a blow to its image as one of Africa's most promising economies.

