Croydon man went to Ivory Coast on a ...

Croydon man went to Ivory Coast on a - medical mission' and what he found will break your heart

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Croydon Guardian

A Croydon man went back to his home town in Africa to help the people that he grew up with. Luc Diei-Yoa, went on a medical mission to the capital of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast to provide medical treatment to poor people in the local community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC