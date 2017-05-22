.com | Ivory Coast rebels stage fresh...

.com | Ivory Coast rebels stage fresh street protest

A video showing president Mugabe struggling to climb a small staircase a has gone viral, and Omar al-Bashir will not join an Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia with Donald Trump. Bouak - Hundreds of demobilised rebels took to the streets of this central Ivory Coast city on Monday to demand government funds after disrupting a funeral attended by a cabinet minister.

Chicago, IL

