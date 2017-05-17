Armed men block main road north from Abidjan in Ivory Coast -witnesses
May 15 Armed men in uniform and in civilian clothes blocked the main highway leading north out of Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Monday forcing vehicles to turn back, witnesses said, as a nationwide army mutiny in its fourth day gathered pace. "They are blocking traffic.
