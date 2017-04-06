Zambia divided over ICC withdrawal public consultation
File photo shows victims of post-election crisis demonstrate in Abidjan, economic capital of Cote D'ivoire, on June 17, 2013, to protest the International Criminal Court's decision to request additional evidence before a possible trial against former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo. ) -- The Zambian government's decision to consult citizens on whether the country should leave or remain in the International Criminal Court has sparked debate in the southern African nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC