Zambia divided over ICC withdrawal public consultation

File photo shows victims of post-election crisis demonstrate in Abidjan, economic capital of Cote D'ivoire, on June 17, 2013, to protest the International Criminal Court's decision to request additional evidence before a possible trial against former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo. ) -- The Zambian government's decision to consult citizens on whether the country should leave or remain in the International Criminal Court has sparked debate in the southern African nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.