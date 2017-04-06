Zambia divided over ICC withdrawal pu...

Zambia divided over ICC withdrawal public consultation

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

File photo shows victims of post-election crisis demonstrate in Abidjan, economic capital of Cote D'ivoire, on June 17, 2013, to protest the International Criminal Court's decision to request additional evidence before a possible trial against former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo. ) -- The Zambian government's decision to consult citizens on whether the country should leave or remain in the International Criminal Court has sparked debate in the southern African nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC