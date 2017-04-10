With Brassivoire, HEINEKEN and CFAO open one of West Africa's most...
HEINEKEN and CFAO have today opened a state of the art brewery constructed by their joint venture, Brassivoire, in the Anyama industrial zone, 24 kilometres to the north of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's economic capital. The Vice-President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Daniel Kablan Duncan, the Prime Minister, His Excellency Mr. Amadou Gon Coulibaly and the Minister of Industry and Mines, Mr. Jean-Claude Brou, as well as senior representatives of the two partner companies attended the opening ceremony.
