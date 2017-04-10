UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast, Ghana to work t...

UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast, Ghana to work together to tackle cocoa price volatility

Wednesday Apr 12

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top cocoa producers, said on Wednesday they would deepen collaboration and coordinate their production strategies in order to tackle price volatility. The two countries, which together account for over 60 percent of the world's cocoa supply, have been hit hard this season by a sharp drop in world prices that have seen cocoa futures plummet by around a third since last summer.

