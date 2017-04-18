Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the coming weeks of April" -FinMin
Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday. "I think that the moment has arrived to return to the market," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast.
