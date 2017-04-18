Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the com...

Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the coming weeks of April" -FinMin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Reuters

Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday. "I think that the moment has arrived to return to the market," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC