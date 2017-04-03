Red Cross Red Crescent Pan African Conference calls for more...
Today , leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies gather in Abidjan for the organization's 9th Africa Regional Conference. The conference, which takes place every four years, is an opportunity for Red Cross and Red Crescent members to discuss humanitarian challenges facing Africa, to exchange ideas and experiences, and to pave a way forward for the coming years.
