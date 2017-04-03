Red Cross Red Crescent Pan African Co...

Red Cross Red Crescent Pan African Conference calls for more...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Today , leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies gather in Abidjan for the organization's 9th Africa Regional Conference. The conference, which takes place every four years, is an opportunity for Red Cross and Red Crescent members to discuss humanitarian challenges facing Africa, to exchange ideas and experiences, and to pave a way forward for the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC