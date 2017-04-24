Qatar Airways to offer high-speed bro...

Qatar Airways to offer high-speed broadband on flights; 12 new destinations announced

Monday Apr 24

Dubai: Qatar Airways will become the first airline in the Middle East to launch high-speed broadband on flights starting this summer. Along with this they will also have a brand new graphic user interface for improved usability and a complimentary new entertainment application for early access to thousands of entertainment options.

