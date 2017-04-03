Pothole Puddles Spell Trouble for Cocoa With Record Ivorian Crop 3 hours ago

The scores of giant potholes that scar the roads from commercial capital Abidjan to Daloa in the heart of Ivory Coast's cocoa belt have become deep, muddy puddles, filled by heavy tropical showers. While drivers making the tortuous journey from the Atlantic coast into the hot interior have reason to curse the wet weather, for farmers in the world's largest cocoa producer the rains mean the prospect of another record crop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.