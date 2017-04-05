Ivory Coast Mad At Ghana Over Galamsey
Activities of small-scale illegal miners in Ghana is destroying water sources in neighbouring Ivory Coast, Ghana's Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has said. The heart surgeon made the revelation on Tuesday, 4 April when he launched a media coalition against the galamsey menace in Accra.
