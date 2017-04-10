Ivory Coast conflict: Gbagbo ally jai...

Ivory Coast conflict: Gbagbo ally jailed over Novotel hotel murders

BBC News

The head of the presidential guard under Ivory Coast's ex-leader Laurent Gbagbo has been sentenced to 18 years in prison over killings during the country's civil conflict in 2011. Gen Bruno Dogbo Ble was convicted at the murder trial for four foreign businessmen, who were abducted from a top hotel in the main city of Abidjan.

Chicago, IL

