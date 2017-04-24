Ivorian drummer boy turned globetrotting virtuoso

This file photo taken on March 12, 2017 shows Ivorian jazz drummer Paco Sery performing on a stage during an hommage to the victims of March 13, 2016 terror attack at the resort of Grand Bassam, east of Abidjan. Paco Sery was little more than a boy bashing tin cans until work at the Club Med led to drumming for late jazz greats Nina Simone and Jaco Pastorius and Congolese rumba king Papa Wembe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.