IMF Staff Completes Review Mission to C te d'Ivoire

An International Monetary Fund mission led by Mr. Dan Ghura visited Abidjan from March 22 to April 6, 2017 to begin discussions on the first review of the three-year economic and financial program supported by the IMF through arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility [1] and the Extended Fund Facility [2]. "The discussions on the first review under ECF and EFF arrangements have allowed the authorities and the IMF team to reach an ad referendum agreement, subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.