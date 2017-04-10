Heineken takes on Castel in Ivory Coast

Heineken takes on Castel in Ivory Coast

Heineken's latest quest to seize a greater share of emerging markets has the brewer on a collision course with Groupe Castel in one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. Officially opened on Wednesday, the Brassivoire brewery is the product of a joint venture with CFAO SA and cost 150 million euros to build.

