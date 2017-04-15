Ghana, Ivory Coast agree to work together to tackle cocoa price volatility

Ghana and Ivory Coast are the largest producers of cocoa in the world, accounting for more than 60 percent of the global share, but cocoa price volatility has been unfavourable to the two West African neighbours. In the 2015/2016 production year, Ivory Coast produced a total of 1.7 million metric tonnes of cocoa and Ghana produced some 840,000 tonnes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.