DOXA 2017 review: Little Go Girls

DOXA 2017 review: Little Go Girls

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Georgia Straight

There is probably no more depressing place on Earth: brothels, set in crumbling buildings, surrounded by mountains of garbage. But photographer-director Eliane de Latour finds beauty, humanity, and dignity amid the "go girls" in the dumpside slums of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC