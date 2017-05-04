DOXA 2017 review: Little Go Girls
There is probably no more depressing place on Earth: brothels, set in crumbling buildings, surrounded by mountains of garbage. But photographer-director Eliane de Latour finds beauty, humanity, and dignity amid the "go girls" in the dumpside slums of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
